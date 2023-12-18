Providing Cash Grants: Testing the Effects on Poverty Alleviation

A groundbreaking experiment in Kenya is testing the effectiveness of cash grants as a means of combating poverty. Since 2017, the charity GiveDirectly has been providing a monthly cash grant of $50 to thousands of Kenyan villagers for a period of 12 years. The goal is to determine if this “universal basic income” can lift people out of poverty.

Recently, a team of independent researchers released their first findings, covering the first two years of the program. They compared the outcomes of the recipients, who received the monthly payments, to a control group of nearly 12,000 individuals who did not receive any money. Additionally, they also compared the recipients to two other groups: one group that received the monthly income for two years without the promise of continued payments, and another group that received a lump-sum payment equivalent to two years’ worth of income.

One notable finding was that providing cash aid as a lump sum had significant advantages over distributing it in monthly installments. All the groups that received cash, whether in monthly installments or as a lump sum, experienced improvements in measures of well-being such as consumption of protein and spending on education. However, those who received the money as a lump sum performed much better when it came to starting businesses. They had 19% more enterprises and their net revenues were 80% higher compared to those who received the money in monthly installments.

The research indicates that lack of capital is one of the main obstacles trapping people in poverty. The lump-sum grants provided the opportunity for individuals to make transformative investments, such as starting businesses, which could greatly increase their incomes. Without access to such capital, individuals struggling with poverty often find themselves unable to make these investments and escape poverty.

Interestingly, even those who did not receive the lump-sum grants have come together to create their own version of the cash grant program. This shows the recognition of the benefits and effectiveness of providing cash aid as a means of poverty alleviation.

Overall, the initial findings of this experiment suggest that cash grants, particularly when provided as a lump sum, have the potential to make a significant impact in helping individuals in poverty improve their lives and break free from the cycle of poverty.