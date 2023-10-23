“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” Season 1 is a highly popular K-drama that follows the story of Moon Gang-tae, a caregiver at a psychiatric ward, and his autistic brother, Moon Sang-tae. When Gang-tae meets Ko Moon-young, an author with antisocial personality disorder who is instantly drawn to him, their lives intertwine in a healing journey filled with challenges. Directed Park Shin-woo and written Jo Yong, this series has captivated audiences around the world.

If you’re looking to watch “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” Season 1, you can stream it on Netflix. The series originally aired from June 20 to August 9, 2020, and consists of 16 episodes. The executive producers behind this captivating show are Sun-hae Bae, Yoo Cheol-yong, and Jae Hyun So.

The cast of the series includes Kim Soo-hyun as Moon Kang-tae, Seo Yea-ji as Ko Moon-young, Oh Jung-se as Moon Sang-tae, Park Gyu-young as Nam Ju-ri, Kim Chang-wan as Oh Ji-wang, Kim Mi-kyung as Kang Soon-deok, Jang Young-nam as Park Haeng-ja, and Jang Gyu-ri as Sun Byul, among others.

To watch “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” Season 1 on Netflix, you need to follow a few simple steps. First, visit Netflix’s website and sign up for an account. Then, choose a payment plan from the available options, which include a $6.99 per month plan with ads, a $15.49 per month standard plan without ads, and a $19.99 per month premium plan with additional benefits.

The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, allows you to watch movies and TV shows but includes ads. It supports Full HD quality and can be streamed on two devices simultaneously. The Standard Plan offers the same benefits without ads and allows you to download content on two devices, with the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan offers all the benefits of the Standard Plan but allows streaming on up to four devices, supports Ultra HD quality, and lets you download content on up to six devices. It also allows for the addition of two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix’s spatial audio feature is also supported.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” Season 1 is a captivating series that explores themes of emotional healing and self-discovery. This heartwarming drama is now available on Netflix, so don’t miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in this beautifully crafted story.

