Fans Can Now Binge-Watch “Mean Girls” on TikTok

Paramount Pictures has uploaded the entire movie “Mean Girls” onto TikTok, allowing fans to binge-scroll through the classic 2004 comedy. The film is split into 23 parts, including the end credits. This move comes as Paramount promotes the upcoming release of “Mean Girls: The Musical” in theaters next year.

Studios have increasingly recognized the value of teasing their content on TikTok, leading to the upload of short movie and TV clips on the platform. However, in recent months, the trend of uploading full movies in several-minute segments has gained popularity among TikTok users. Paramount is the first major production company to take advantage of this trend.

Since the film was uploaded on TikTok, users have been tagging their friends and expressing their surprise. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many users writing comments such as “OHMYGOD” and “This is INSANE.”

TikTok continues to be a popular platform for entertainment, with its short-form videos capturing the attention of millions of users. By leveraging the platform’s viral nature, Paramount aims to generate excitement for the upcoming release of “Mean Girls: The Musical” and engage with fans in a unique and innovative way.

