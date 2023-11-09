Controversial Dismissal at ICC World Cup 2023 Raises Questions of Sportsmanship

In a surprising turn of events at the ICC World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka’s Angelo Matthews became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket. His controversial dismissal during the match against Bangladesh sparked a heated debate about sportsmanship and adherence to the rules.

During the encounter, Matthews had a brief exchange with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. He was teased New Zealand stars Trent Boult and Williamson when he walked out to bat for the 1996 world champions in their final World Cup match. However, the controversy ensued after Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat criticized Matthews’ dismissal.

Unadkat took to social media to express his frustration over Matthews not being ready to face his first ball within the two-minute time frame required the ICC tournament rules. Matthews faced a delay due to issues with his helmet strap and signaled for a replacement, which led to Bangladesh appealing for a ‘time out’ dismissal.

Unadkat’s post, which has since been deleted, attracted significant attention from netizens during Sri Lanka’s match against New Zealand. The Indian pacer emphasized the importance of listening to both sides of the story before jumping to conclusions and giving sympathy points. He called for sportsmanship on the cricket ground and urged Matthews to show it taking the umpire’s consent before changing equipment.

Mathews’ forgetful outing continued as he was dismissed for 16 off 27 balls against New Zealand. With Sri Lanka already out of contention for the semi-finals, New Zealand remains the favorite to secure the remaining fourth spot at the World Cup.

This incident has reignited the discussion about the implementation of rules in cricket and the role of sportsmanship. It serves as a reminder to players and fans alike that the spirit of fair play should always prevail on the field.

