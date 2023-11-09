Angelo Matthews Faces Backlash for Controversial Dismissal

Angelo Matthews, the Sri Lankan cricketer, stirred up controversy during the recent ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. Matthews, who became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket at the event, faced criticism not only from his opponents but also from his peers.

The incident occurred when Matthews walked out to bat for the 1996 world champions in their final World Cup encounter against Bangladesh. He faced a brief interaction with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who, along with Trent Boult, teased him on the field.

However, the real backlash came from India pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who took to social media to express his disappointment with Matthews’ dismissal. Unadkat criticized Matthews for not being ready to face his first ball within the stipulated two-minute time limit. The Sri Lankan batter had faced some issues with his helmet strap and had signaled for a replacement, leading to a ‘time out’ dismissal appeal from Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

Unadkat’s now-deleted post calling out Matthews garnered the attention of netizens during Sri Lanka’s match against New Zealand. The Indian pacer emphasized the importance of sportsmanship and suggested that Matthews should have sought the umpire’s consent before leaving the pitch.

Despite the controversy surrounding his dismissal, Matthews had a forgetful outing with the bat, scoring only 16 runs off 27 balls against New Zealand. With Sri Lanka already out of the semi-final race, New Zealand is expected to secure the remaining fourth spot in the tournament.

This incident serves as a reminder of the pressure and scrutiny that international cricketers face in high-stakes matches. It also highlights the need for clear communication and adherence to the rules to avoid unnecessary controversies.

FAQs

1. What is a timed-out dismissal in cricket?

A timed-out dismissal occurs when a batsman fails to arrive at the crease to face their first ball within the stipulated time frame, usually two minutes.

2. Who criticized Angelo Matthews for his controversial dismissal?

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat publicly criticized Matthews on social media for his failure to abide the time limit before facing his first ball.

3. How did Angelo Matthews respond to the criticism?

There is no information available about Matthews’ response to the criticism he received for his controversial dismissal.