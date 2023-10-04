Jennifer Aniston Talks about Joining Instagram and Breaking a Record

Jennifer Aniston, known for her role as Rachel Green in Friends, finally joined Instagram in 2019 and broke the internet in the process. Within just 5 hours and 16 minutes, she gained one million followers, setting a new Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram account to reach that milestone.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Aniston explained her decision to join the social media platform. She said, “It was just one of those things. Eventually – it’s not going anywhere, right? So why not join the party?” Aniston wanted to have a platform where she could share information, connect with her fans, address rumors, and have fun.

Previously, the record for the fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram was held Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who achieved it in 5 hours and 45 minutes. However, Aniston surpassed their record and shared a reunion photo of the Friends cast as her first post. The photo featured her former co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Aniston’s record, though, was short-lived. In September 2020, 97-year-old broadcaster Sir David Attenborough broke her record reaching one million followers in just 4 hours and 44 minutes. Attenborough used his platform to raise awareness about climate change.

However, it wasn’t long before the record was broken once again. In 2021, BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, made his Instagram debut and surpassed Aniston’s record. He gained one million followers in just 43 minutes, making him the current titleholder for the fastest user to reach that milestone.

