Summary: The Israeli education system has long been accused of brainwashing its children to view Palestinians as dangerous “others” and to support Israel’s discriminatory policies. Evidence ranging from children’s literature to official textbooks shows a consistent pattern of dehumanizing Palestinians and presenting Israelis as victims. These efforts, rooted in the traumatic memory of the Holocaust, have paved the way for generations of Israelis to justify aggression, including ethnic cleansing and genocide, against Palestinians without moral qualms.

Israeli scholar Adir Cohen analyzed a vast number of Hebrew children’s books published between 1967 and 1985 and found that over half contained humiliating descriptions of Palestinians. Such negative portrayals establish Palestinians as dangerous outsiders and contribute to the celebration of genocide seen in the controversial video uploaded Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

The Israeli education system has also weaponized the memory of the Holocaust to desensitize children to Palestinian suffering. By framing Palestinians as the “Nazis of today,” Israeli leaders have instilled a sense of vengeance against them. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has even fueled this narrative claiming a Palestinian gave Adolf Hitler the idea for the Holocaust.

Studies on Israeli children’s experiences and learning in conflicts reveal that a significant portion of children suggest violent solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, such as beating, fighting, killing or expelling Palestinians. This kind of indoctrination at an early age deeply ingrains conflict-related narratives in children’s socio-psychological beliefs.

Israeli textbooks, approved the Ministry of Education, further perpetuate negative stereotypes about Arabs and portray Jews as victims of the conflict. These textbooks overwhelmingly emphasize national security and survival, creating an environment where aggression against Palestinians is justified and even seen as necessary.

While some of this research is from over two decades ago, recent studies show that the situation has not improved significantly. Palestinians are still depicted as evil “others” in Israeli school books, further reinforcing the brainwashing narrative.

Critics argue that this systematic indoctrination not only perpetuates discrimination but also obstructs the prospects for peace and coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians. Addressing these issues in the education system is crucial for fostering understanding, empathy, and a more inclusive society.