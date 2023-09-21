Dillon Danis Responds to Allegations of Hacking Nina Agdal’s Snapchat Account

Dillon Danis has addressed the allegations that he hacked Nina Agdal’s Snapchat account and illegally obtained private images and videos of her. These allegations have come to light since Danis was booked to face YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul in a boxing match. Danis has been relentlessly targeting Agdal, who happens to be Paul’s fiance. He has made numerous distasteful comments about her and even posted NSFW photos and videos.

Many of these photos and videos were reportedly doctored to damage Agdal’s public image. In response, Agdal filed a lawsuit against Danis and obtained a restraining order against him. The lawsuit accuses Danis of causing emotional distress, humiliation, and reputational harm. One particular social media post Danis on August 11, 2023, allegedly violated federal and state law.

In a recent video and social media post, Logan Paul claimed that certain parts of his conversation with Danis were edited out of their face-to-face session, suggesting that Danis admitted to committing a federal crime. However, Danis denied these accusations and stated that Agdal’s photos and videos were already publicly available online. He also dismissed the hacking claims, saying that he is flattered that Agdal thinks he is smart enough to hack a Snapchat account.

The ongoing lawsuit between Danis and Agdal has raised concerns about the upcoming boxing match between Danis and Paul. Given Danis’ reputation for withdrawing from fights and the legal battle he is currently facing, there are rumors that he may pull out of the fight. As a precaution, BKFC fighter and former UFC star Mike Perry has been brought in as the official backup/replacement fighter.

Sources: Sportskeeda