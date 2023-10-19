Streaming Services Increase Prices, Impacting Subscribers

Netflix has announced a price increase for two of its ad-free plans, with the basic plan rising from $9.99 to $11.99 per month and the premium plan going from $19.99 to $22.99 per month. The move is part of Netflix’s efforts to improve profitability. Meanwhile, the cheaper, ad-supported tier remains unchanged at $6.99 per month, and the standard ad-free plan will continue to be priced at $15.49 per month.

This price hike Netflix is just one of many that have occurred in 2023 across various streaming services. The popular streaming platform Hulu raised its monthly cost 20% over the summer, from $14.99 to $17.99. Disney CEO Bob Iger explained that the goal was to encourage customers to opt for the ad-supported subscription.

HBO Max, which has since rebranded as Max, increased the monthly rate for its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 in January. In May, Max introduced a more expensive tier called “Max Ultimate Ad Free” priced at $19.99 per month. This tier includes more content in 4K UHD, multi-device streaming, and the ability to download 100 movies or episodes for offline viewing.

Disney Plus and Prime Video, the streaming services owned Disney and Amazon respectively, have also seen price increases. Prime Video currently offers a standalone fee of $8.99 per month, while Disney Plus raised its monthly cost from $9.99 to $11.99.

Paramount+, which includes Showtime content, increased its price from $9.99 to $11.99. CEO Bob Bakish has indicated that another price hike could be expected in 2024 or 2025.

Even YouTube Premium, the ad-free subscription service, experienced a price increase from $11.99 to $13.99 per month in July.

These increases mean that subscribing to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Prime Video, and Paramount+ with Showtime would now cost over $80 per month, representing a more than 60% increase from their initial pricing.

The price increases are aimed at improving profitability for streaming services as competition in the industry continues to grow. Subscribers may need to reevaluate their streaming service choices to manage their budgets effectively.

