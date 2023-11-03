The Divide over Content Moderation: Understanding the Partisan Gap

A recent study published in the journal Science Advances has shed light on the stark differences between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to content moderation and the removal of misinformation from social media platforms. Contrary to popular belief, the study reveals that the disparity in attitudes goes beyond the fact gap – the difference in what Democrats and Republicans believe is true or false. Instead, it primarily stems from a preference gap and party promotion.

The preference gap refers to the differences in internalized preferences about whether content should be removed. Democrats are approximately twice as likely as Republicans to advocate for the removal of misinformation, whereas Republicans are twice as likely as Democrats to view such removal as censorship. This indicates that internalized preferences play a significant role in shaping individuals’ attitudes towards content moderation.

Moreover, the study suggests that party promotion, wherein people make content moderation decisions based on whether the content aligns with their partisan views, further exacerbates the divide. Republican elites have framed content moderation as a free speech and censorship issue, potentially influencing the preferences of Republican individuals. On the other hand, Democrats exhibit a party promotion effect, being less inclined towards content moderation when the misinformation aligns with their own views.

However, the researchers note that the effect of party promotion is smaller compared to the impact of internalized preferences, particularly when considering perceptions of accuracy. Even when Democrats agree that certain headlines are false, the party promotion effect is significantly reduced.

These findings have implications for social media platforms striving for bipartisan support in their content moderation policies. While aligning with the fact gap alone may not bridge the divide, exploring moderation processes that both Democrats and Republicans can agree upon could be a promising avenue. Additionally, alternative content moderation strategies like downweighting, which reduces the visibility of certain content, may be less contentious.

Ultimately, the deep-seated differences between Democrats and Republicans regarding content moderation highlight the complex nature of addressing misinformation in the digital age. As the study suggests, acknowledging and understanding the underlying preferences and party affiliations is crucial for bridging this partisan gap and fostering an effective approach to countering misinformation online.

FAQ

What is the fact gap?

The fact gap refers to the difference in what Democrats and Republicans believe is true or false, leading to divergent perceptions of accuracy and truth.

What is a preference gap?

A preference gap refers to the differences in internalized preferences about whether content should be removed. In the context of content moderation, it reflects the differing attitudes towards the removal of misinformation between Democrats and Republicans.

What is party promotion?

Party promotion is when individuals make content moderation decisions based on whether the content aligns with their partisan views. It is influenced the preferences and framing of party elites.

What are alternative content moderation strategies?

Alternative content moderation strategies include approaches such as downweighting, which involves reducing the virality or visibility of certain content on social media platforms.

