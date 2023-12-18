Residents Rally to Preserve Jackson Elementary in Jackson Township

In a strong display of unity, residents of Jackson Township gathered at a recent board meeting to voice their concerns and protest the potential closure of Jackson Elementary school. The community remains deeply committed to ensuring the preservation of their beloved educational institution.

Amidst recent reports of the school board’s consideration of merging elementary schools into a single building, residents fear the loss of Jackson Elementary and its consequent impact on the local community. The petition presented to the board, signed over 500 residents, reflects the strong sentiment and the urgent need to preserve the school.

The closure of Jackson Elementary is seen as a significant blow to the community, which is already grappling with the financial burden resulting from the overvaluation of the CPV powerplant. This erroneous valuation has led to a substantial increase in taxes for the community, intensifying the need to retain essential public services such as the elementary school.

Residents argue that closing the school would have a far-reaching effect on the community’s social fabric, as well as educational opportunities for the children. The community recognizes the importance of a local school in fostering a sense of belonging and solidarity, and fears that consolidation would result in diminished resources and overcrowded classrooms.

While the board did not make a decision during the meeting, residents remain steadfast in their determination to protect Jackson Elementary. They understand that a feasibility study is necessary, but emphasize the urgency of finding alternative solutions that can address the district’s challenges without sacrificing the invaluable contributions of Jackson Elementary.

As the feasibility study progresses over the coming months, it is crucial for the board to genuinely consider the concerns and aspirations of the community. It is through collaboration and open dialogue that a mutually beneficial solution can be reached, ensuring the continued existence of Jackson Elementary for generations to come.