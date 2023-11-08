Tennis Legend Juan Mónaco Discusses Post-Retirement Career and the Challenges of the Digital Age

Former professional tennis player Juan Mónaco shares his insights on life after retiring from the sport and the unique challenges faced today’s young players in the age of social media. After reaching number ten in the ATP ranking in 2012 and winning nine tournaments throughout his career, Mónaco made a deliberate transition from player to entrepreneur, founding the boutique representation agency, Summa Sports. Now nearing 40 years old, Mónaco finds himself busier than ever, managing the careers of both active and retired tennis players.

Mónaco acknowledges the detrimental impact that social media can have on a player’s mental well-being and professional image. With the rise of smartphones and constant exposure to social networks, players are subjected to intense scrutiny and are at risk of losing sponsorships due to a single bad day on the court or a negative reaction online. Mónaco stresses the importance of providing personalized attention and guidance to players, going beyond traditional commercial and marketing aspects. Summa Sports aims to be present during training sessions, offering advice based on personal experiences, and helping players navigate the pressures of the digital world.

The concept of a “boutique agency” sets Summa Sports apart from larger representation firms. Mónaco recognizes the need for individualized support as players today face greater responsibility for their failures and managing their public image. The agency not only assists with endorsements and branding but also focuses on the overall well-being of players, encouraging them to break free from the virtual world and embrace real-life training and competition.

Mónaco acknowledges the generational clash between older players and the new generation, who have grown up with smartphones and social media as a constant presence. He emphasizes the challenge of guiding young players away from the distractions of the online world, as their obsession with social networks can hinder their performance on the court. Mónaco points out the example of Carlos Alcaraz, who admitted to feeling immense pressure during his match against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, possibly influenced the distractions and pressures amplified social media.

As the tennis landscape evolves, Mónaco’s boutique agency remains committed to providing comprehensive support to players, recognizing the importance of physical and mental well-being in a world that increasingly demands perfection both on and off the court.

FAQ

What are the future plans for Summa Sports?

Summa Sports plans to continue expanding its services beyond tennis. They are considering opportunities in other sports such as golf, football, and padel. The agency also aspires to develop tournaments and produce exhibitions in the future.