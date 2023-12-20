Donald Trump’s Social Media Misconceptions: A Case of Mistaken Identity

In a bizarre turn of events, former President Donald Trump has once again shared a photo on social media falsely claiming the bearded man with a bright-red arrow pointed at his head is the son of Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron. However, the truth is quite different from Trump’s assertions.

The man in the photo, actually an investigative reporter named Ben Kochman, recently revealed that he is the one being erroneously targeted Trump’s posts. Despite this clarification, the former president has persisted in sharing the photo, along with an article a fringe-right activist, alleging that Engoron’s son is receiving preferential treatment at the ongoing civil fraud trial.

This is not the first time Trump has shared this misleading photo. In fact, he had previously posted it on Truth Social, attracting a significant amount of attention. Although Kochman initially dismissed the post, Trump’s repetition compelled him to set the record straight.

Adding to the intrigue, disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos chimed in on the matter, calling for an investigation into the alleged misconduct. However, given Santos’ own questionable behavior and misuse of campaign funds, his involvement could be seen as an attempt at misdirection.

It is unclear whether Trump is aware of Kochman’s identity, but it is evident that these baseless claims have caused confusion and unnecessary attention. Trump has already faced criticism for his inaccurate statements about the court’s staff, including disparaging comments about Engoron’s top law clerk.

As the fraud trial approaches its conclusion, both Trump’s legal team and New York Attorney General Letitia James are expected to present their closing statements on January 11. Meanwhile, Kochman, with his bearded appearance, plans to continue his coverage of the trial, keeping the public informed of the facts rather than falling victim to mistaken identities.

In a twist, perhaps he will even sport a mustache, leaving Trump and others guessing about his true identity.