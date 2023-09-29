Ryan Tubridy Warns Fans About Fake Instagram Accounts

Ryan Tubridy, former host of the Late Late Show, recently took to social media to address the issue of fake Instagram accounts that have been set up under his name. Tubridy shared a screenshot of one such account, which he branded as “fake”. He expressed his frustration, stating that there seems to be an endless number of these accounts, making it difficult to get rid of them.

This is not the first time Tubridy has had to issue a warning to his followers about fake accounts. Earlier this year, he urged fans to ignore any messages they might receive from another account claiming to be him. He assured his followers that he had nothing to do with cryptocurrency, after his face was used in posts promoting a cryptocurrency training program.

Tubridy’s experience is not unique, as other Irish celebrities have also had to deal with fake social media profiles. Doireann Garrihy, a star of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, warned her fans about a profile pretending to be her and running a money scam. Singer Una Healy also had to issue a warning when a fake account was using her name to try and scam people.

The prevalence of these fake accounts is a concerning trend in today’s digital landscape. It is important for public figures and individuals alike to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Social media platforms need to take stronger measures to combat the creation and spread of these fake accounts.

Source: No URLs provided.