College Football at Polar Park: A Unique Experience in Worcester

Polar Park, the newest ballpark in Worcester, recently hosted college football for the third time during the EBW Football Classic. The event featured Holy Cross and Harvard playing on a baseball field transformed into a football venue.

The experience was certainly different for the players and spectators alike. The foul lines became sidelines, home plate turned into goal posts, and home runs were substituted for touchdowns. Even the usual video clips played on the jumbotron were replaced with football highlights.

For Holy Cross sophomore Cam Nolan, who grew up playing high school football in Oxford, the game at Polar Park brought back memories. In a previous season, his team played at the same venue, with one of his current teammates making a game-sealing touchdown interception. Despite the loss in the EBW Classic, Nolan and his family found the experience of playing football on a baseball field to be memorable and exciting.

Other attendees, like Shrewsbury High football coach John Aloisi and former Holy Cross player Dr. Christopher J. Vinton, also expressed their enjoyment of the event. Aloisi brought his players to watch a former Shrewsbury football star play for Holy Cross, while Vinton, who serves as a team physician for Holy Cross football, had a deep connection with the team and the city of Worcester.

The unique atmosphere at Polar Park made the game at the EBW Classic an experience unlike any other. From shared sidelines to cheerleaders taking the place of mascots, the football game on a baseball field offered a distinct charm. Players and spectators alike found the event to be exciting and memorable.

Sources: Worcester Telegram & Gazette