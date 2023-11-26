A recent investigation has shed light on the questionable marketing practices employed a trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada. These practices, identified the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), have raised serious concerns about conflicts of interest within the industry.

The FTC has publicly denounced the Canadian Sugar Institute, two registered dietitians from British Columbia, and several other parties for engaging in potentially deceptive marketing practices. These practices violated the FTC Act failing to adequately disclose that the dietitians were being paid to promote the safety of aspartame and sugar-containing products on social media.

A comprehensive investigation conducted the Toronto Star and Investigative Journalism Bureau has revealed that a total of two dozen Canadian registered dietitians have posted sponsored content on social media, sponsored the country’s largest sugar producers. This calls into question the integrity and transparency of the information provided these dietitians.

The FTC has stressed the importance of transparency and disclosure in such cases, stating that it is irresponsible for trade groups to hire influencers to promote their products without ensuring that these relationships are clearly communicated. The claims made registered dietitians and health professionals carry significant weight, as people rely on them for advice regarding their dietary choices.

The Canadian Sugar Institute has emphasized that it is carefully reviewing the FTC’s letter and the revised disclosure guidelines provided Ad Standards Canada. They have committed to updating their social media policies and upholding the highest standards of education and ethics required of registered dietitians.

The College of Dietitians of British Columbia has received questions and concerns about the practices of the mentioned dietitians, although no formal complaint has been filed yet. The college has stated that it proactively investigates and acts upon any practices that do not align with their expectations and pose a risk to the public.

It is important to note that excessive sugar consumption has been linked to chronic health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, according to the World Health Organization. Therefore, it is crucial for registered dietitians to be transparent when sharing content sponsored sugar producers.

Experts have emphasized the significance of maintaining the integrity and trust of the profession. These marketing practices raise conflict of interest concerns and undermine the credibility of registered health professionals. The FTC’s public warning highlights the need for truth in advertising and clear disclosure among Canadian registered health professions.

In conclusion, transparency and honesty are crucial in maintaining trust between registered dietitians and the public. The profession must prioritize unbiased, evidence-based information and ensure that disclosures regarding sponsorships are evident to avoid conflicts of interest and protect the integrity of the profession.

