Professor Scott Galloway of New York University has expressed strong reservations about the decision to permit TikTok’s presence in Europe. Galloway considers TikTok to be an incredibly influential technology company with alarming connections to the Chinese government, making it a potential national defense threat.

The professor raises concerns about TikTok’s alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its powerful content recommendation system. While TikTok denies any influence from the CCP or direct sharing of user data, Western lawmakers worry about Beijing’s influence over ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. They argue that a national security law in China requires ByteDance to provide data upon request to the Chinese authorities, fueling speculations about espionage facilitation.

Another worrisome aspect is TikTok’s AI-based video recommendations, which personalize the content in user feeds. This system has contributed to TikTok’s enormous popularity, with over 150 million monthly users in Europe alone. Galloway cautions that this vast audience is susceptible to potential brainwashing the CCP.

He suggests that TikTok could subtly manipulate the platform’s content, favoring anti-Western sentiment and promoting pro-China narratives. Galloway believes that this could impact the mindset of future European and US military, civic, nonprofit, and corporate leaders, making them more inclined to doubt democracy and question Taiwan’s autonomy.

Amid mounting pressure on TikTok in Europe, the European Commission and various member states, including the UK and Norway, have implemented bans or restrictions on the app. However, Galloway asserts that even stricter measures should have been taken, considering the potential risks involved.

While some European lawmakers share Galloway’s concerns, others also worry about surveillance Silicon Valley tech firms, leading to a mixed perspective on TikTok. Interestingly, Galloway himself has had a falling out with a US tech giant, as he claimed to be locked out of his X account after a dispute with Elon Musk.

In conclusion, the decision to allow TikTok’s presence in Europe has sparked significant debate and apprehension. Its alleged connections to the Chinese government and the power of its content recommendation system have raised concerns about national security threats and potential brainwashing of the platform’s vast user base. While various bans and restrictions have been implemented, the differing viewpoints of European lawmakers create a complex landscape surrounding TikTok’s presence in the region.

