Exploring the Dark Aesthetics of Cinema: Shruti Haasan’s Unique Perspective

Shruti Haasan, the versatile actor, musician, and singer-songwriter, has always had a deep appreciation for the darker and grittier side of cinema. In her latest film, Salaar, she embraces this affinity immersing herself in the dusty and dark fabric of the KGF universe. For Shruti, it is the coal mines of KGF, with their raw and rustic appeal, that truly captivate her.

In her recently released song, “Monster Machine,” Shruti delves even further into her fascination with dark spaces. She describes the song as a portrayal of the feminine urge to embrace their own shadows. Through the lyrics, she addresses the sisterhood of feminism, using relationships as a narrative without being overtly obvious about it.

While known for her strong stance on feminism, Shruti understands that embracing feminism does not mean dismissing the commercial aspects that certain films offer her. Instead, she uses her platform in cinema to establish her thoughts and beliefs through other mediums as well.

Shruti’s music has greatly benefited from her experience in cinema. She has learned to write like a screenplay, tapping into her character’s emotions and building a story with a beginning, middle, and end. Music videos become a meeting point for her two creative worlds. She also notes that mainstream films are increasingly incorporating independent music, creating new opportunities for artists like herself.

Despite the varying genres of her upcoming projects, Salaar and The Eye, Shruti remains poised and excited about the challenges they present. She praises the collaborative spirit of Salaar, working with director Prashanth Neel and actor Prabhas, and describes the film as an interesting and layered world.

In The Eye, Shruti took a leap of faith entering the project blind, solely trusting the script. The film, which is currently on the festival circuit, provided her with a humbling experience and the opportunity to work with a team of talented women.

Shruti acknowledges the hesitations often faced artists in expressing their opinions within the cinema industry. However, she embraces her true self and utilizes social media as a platform to showcase different facets of her personality that may not come across in interviews or films. She believes in building a community online, one that uplifts and supports, rather than tears down.

With her unique perspective and unwavering authenticity, Shruti Haasan continues to make her mark in the world of cinema and music, challenging conventions and paving her own path.

