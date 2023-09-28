The State of Education: Teachers Express Concerns on TikTok

Teachers across the United States are turning to TikTok to express their fears and frustrations about the state of education. More than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic led to school shutdowns and remote learning, educators are sharing their concerns about students falling behind and worsening behavior.

One seventh grade teacher in Georgia started the wave of TikTok videos speaking out about how his students were struggling. He revealed that many of his students were performing at a fourth grade level or lower. This honest admission garnered millions of views and encouraged other teachers to share their own experiences.

Teachers on TikTok are highlighting the gap between where students are and where they should be. It’s not just academics that have suffered, but also behavior and classroom etiquette. Teachers are alarmed the significant decline in students’ reading, writing, and comprehension skills.

The teachers attribute the decline to various factors. Some blame the pandemic-induced school closures, while others point to students’ over-reliance on technology, inattentive parents, the after-effects of No Child Left Behind policy, or even their colleagues. However, they agree that the pandemic has shed light on a long-standing issue.

The education gap has added additional stress to teachers’ already demanding jobs, impacting their mental health. A teacher in Massachusetts, who has also spoken out on TikTok, describes the pressure to bring students up to grade level as “unbearable, ridiculous, insurmountable.”

TikTok has become a platform for teachers to find support and solidarity. Many educators have expressed their agreement and concern in the comments sections, and some are joining the movement to raise awareness about these issues.

The videos serve as a call to action for the education system, highlighting the need for effective measures to address the learning gap and support teachers in their challenging work.

