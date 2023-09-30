One Piece Live-Action Adaptation: Season 2 in Development

One Piece fans received exciting news last month with the release of the live-action adaptation of their favorite manga series. And now, there’s even more good news on the horizon. One of the creative minds behind One Piece has revealed that the development of the show’s second season is underway.

Nicole Hirsch Whitaker, the cinematographer for One Piece, disclosed in an exclusive interview with The Direct that the showrunners have already begun writing the second season. It seems that the team had started working on it prior to the Hollywood writers’ strike. Whitaker also expressed that there is an abundance of material from the show that can be adapted for future seasons.

However, there is one constraint that they are facing—the need to produce the content quickly to prevent the cast from aging too much. Whitaker compared the situation to the Harry Potter series, emphasizing the importance of keeping the momentum going without delay:

“[For] Season 2, there’s just, there’s so much material to be made based on the show. It’s gonna be like ‘Harry Potter’ though, they’re gonna have to do it fast before everybody gets too old.”

The production team wants to ensure that they follow a similar approach as the successful Harry Potter franchise, which consistently released movies in a timely manner despite taking place over a span of ten years.

As for when fans can expect Season 2, Marty Adelstein, the CEO of Tomorrow Studios, revealed in an interview with Variety that scripts are ready. Additionally, Beck Clements, the president of Tomorrow Studios, hinted at a potential release timeframe, stating that it could be “a year away” if things progress swiftly.

Realistically, fans might have to wait until 2025 to see One Piece Season 2 on Netflix.

Sources:

– The Direct