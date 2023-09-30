One Piece Season 1 on Netflix: A Live-Action Success Story

The live-action adaptation of the popular manga, One Piece, has taken Netflix storm. Since its global release on August 31, the series has garnered millions of views and has topped the global English TV ratings twice. With a positive audience score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes at the beginning of September, the series has gone on to surpass the score of almost every movie in the Star Wars franchise.

One Piece Season 1 has an incredible audience score of 95% based on over 10,000 ratings, making it a massive success for any live-action anime adaptation. The series has even surpassed the ratings of iconic Star Wars films such as Return of the Jedi, The Last Jedi, and The Force Awakens.

Director Nicole Hirsh Whittaker expressed her excitement about the series’ success, stating, “I was so excited when I saw Rotten Tomatoes. 95% [rating]. I mean, that’s huge. It’s even higher than ‘Star Wars.’ It’s amazing. I was really excited.”

However, while One Piece triumphed over many Star Wars movies, it couldn’t quite reach the audience score of episode five of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, which holds a 95% Tomatometer score and 97% audience score with over 250,000 ratings.

Despite this, the future looks bright for the One Piece live-action adaptation. The series has been renewed for Season 2, and the writers have already started working on the script. Netflix reportedly plans to have 12 seasons in total, with the main cast expected to remain on board for six years.

However, there are challenges ahead. The Straw Hat Pirates’ journey needs to be depicted on screen before the cast gets too old for their character portrayals in certain story arcs. Nicole Hirsh Whittaker stated, “It’s gonna be like Harry Potter, they’re gonna have to do it fast before everybody gets old.”

It is expected that Season 2 will be released in early 2025, with Tomorrow Studios President Becky Clements stating that the release will be “somewhere between a year and 18 months.”

Overall, the live-action adaptation of One Piece on Netflix has proven to be a resounding success, capturing the hearts of fans and surpassing expectations. With Season 2 already in the works, fans can look forward to more adventures with Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in the years to come.

Sources:

– The Direct