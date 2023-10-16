Jensen Investment Management Highlights Mistakes to Avoid as a Long-Term Investor

Jensen Investment Management, a highly-rated investment management firm, has outlined three common mistakes that long-term investors should avoid. According to the firm, focusing too much on earnings per share (EPS) is the first mistake to steer clear of. Instead, investors should pay attention to metrics like return on invested capital (ROIC) and return on equity (ROE) to gauge a company’s financial health. Jensen only invests in companies that have consistently achieved a 15% ROE for at least 10 consecutive years.

The firm points out two examples of companies that don’t meet their criteria. Netflix, despite its popularity, is not considered a strong long-term investment due to the ease with which competitors can replicate its business model. Jensen believes that Netflix needs to demonstrate 10 consecutive years of 15% ROE to prove its ability to compete with rivals. Similarly, Zoom Video Communications, although it experienced success during the pandemic, lacks enduring competitive advantages compared to tech giants like Microsoft and Google.

On the other hand, Jensen highlights Broadridge, an investor communications and trade processing company, and Marsh McLennan, an insurance broker and risk management company, as examples of companies with strong competitive advantages. Broadridge’s unparalleled access to investors and high client retention rate make it difficult for competitors to challenge its position. Marsh McLennan’s expertise in insurance and risk management also sets it apart.