Winter Weather Expected in Texas with Snow Bands and Cold Front

A change in weather is on its way to Texas, as unseasonably warm temperatures make room for more December-like conditions. While this shift will bring about a drop in temperatures, it will not be an extreme arctic outbreak. Instead, Texans can expect a twenty-degree decrease that will align with early December norms.

One notable change is the arrival of winter-like conditions in the Texas Panhandle, with bands of snow moving southward. Some of these snow bands are exhibiting snow-squall characteristics, akin to lake-effect snow and potent cold fronts usually witnessed in the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeastern United States.

As these snow bands travel across the region, they may bring heavy snowfall and gusty north winds, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland. Although these snow bands are not expected to linger for more than one to two hours in any specific area, they have the potential to drop between one-half inch to two inches of snow, particularly along and north of Interstate 40. As the dynamics supporting the snow diminish around lunchtime, the snowfall is likely to fade before reaching Lubbock and the Caprock areas.

Additionally, Texas will experience a strong cold front that will move southeast throughout the day, resulting in windy conditions with gusts of up to 50 MPH. However, the chances of thunderstorms have decreased for East Texas and Southeast Texas. The highest chance for isolated to scattered storms is now anticipated along the Louisiana border, and even that may not materialize due to the prevailing atmospheric conditions. While a quick downpour, small hail, and gusty winds cannot be ruled out, the likelihood of severe weather remains low.

Over the next few days, Texas will see primarily dry weather with temperatures fluctuating. Cold air advection will keep temperatures cool on Sunday, with highs in the 40s and 50s, reaching the 60s in South Texas. Monday will bring southerly winds and a quick climb in temperatures, with highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. On Tuesday, a slow-moving storm system will bring cooler air to the western third of Texas.

Looking ahead, precipitation chances will return on Tuesday, varying throughout the week until Friday. While most areas can anticipate rain, the Panhandle and West Texas may flirt with the possibility of snow. However, before focusing on next week’s weather, it is essential to navigate through the current weather system.

Stay informed about local weather forecasts, interactive weather radars, and live Texas weather coverage downloading the FREE Texas Storm Chasers Mobile App, available in your device’s app store.