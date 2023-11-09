TikTok Billboard Top 50: Lil Mabu and Chrisean Rock’s “Mr. Take Ya B-tch” Holds the Throne for Another Week

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a highly anticipated weekly ranking of the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States. Based on creations, video views, and user engagement, this chart provides valuable insights into the latest music trends. On the November 11th edition, we see “Mr. Take Ya B-tch” Lil Mabu and Chrisean Rock reclaiming the top spot for the second consecutive week.

Having debuted at No. 33 on the October 28th chart, “Mr. Take Ya B-tch” has steadily gained popularity on TikTok and on-demand music streaming platforms. Its success is further showcased its entry at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100, fueled approximately 7.8 million official U.S. streams between October 27th and November 2nd. The track’s rise in popularity indicates a growing fanbase and a strong presence in the music industry.

While the rest of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 features songs that have dominated the chart in recent weeks, it is the holiday-themed tunes that spark interest this time. Crystal Knives and Lex Allen’s rendition of “Spooky, Scary Skeletons” climbs to No. 6, accompanied other spooky entries like Mark Mothersbaugh’s “Halloweentown Theme” at No. 2 and The Party Cats’ cover of “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas at No. 31. Additionally, The Newton Brothers’ “Five Nights at Freddy’s” theme makes a tangentially related appearance at No. 17, tying in with the new horror film of the same name.

Furthermore, the holiday spirit infiltrates the chart as Mariah Carey’s timeless classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” debuts at No. 11. This iconic holiday anthem and Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” making its first appearance at No. 42, signal the start of the festive season in the United States.

In addition, one standout track re-enters the chart: Ice Spice’s “Deli.” After initially peaking at No. 6 on the inaugural TikTok Billboard Top 50, it fell off the chart but has now made a strong comeback with a viral remix, blending with Diddy’s “It’s All About the Benjamins.”

As always, you can check out the full TikTok Billboard Top 50 to discover the latest music trends and debuts. Don’t forget to tune into SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio (channel 4) on Fridays at 3 p.m. ET to catch the premiere of the chart’s top 10 countdown.