Is Google One’s 100GB Storage Plan Still Enough?

Google One storage has been the go-to cloud storage service for Android users worldwide, offering a seamless backup experience and easy access to data across multiple devices. However, there’s one major issue: Google hasn’t upgraded its base storage plan in years.

In 2012, Google Drive launched with a 25GB storage plan for $2.49 a month, which was later revised to offer 100GB for just $1.99 a month in 2014. At the time, this was a great deal compared to competitors like Dropbox and Apple iCloud. However, in 2023, the same pricing still stands, and it’s apparent that an upgrade is long overdue.

One of the main reasons why 100GB of storage is no longer sufficient is the end of unlimited free photo and video backups on Google Photos. Previously, users could back up unlimited high-quality media without it counting against their cloud storage limit. With the change, many people, including myself, have seen their cloud storage rapidly consumed.

Furthermore, the size of photos and videos has increased significantly over the years. With features like 8K video, HDR, and higher megapixel cameras, file sizes have grown substantially. Even new formats like HEIF and HEVC, which aim to reduce file sizes, cannot compensate for the overall trend of larger media files.

While some argue that physical storage on smartphones has increased, making cloud storage less critical, the reality is that storing files across multiple devices and easily sharing memories with others still relies on cloud storage. Google’s affordable option is simply not keeping up with the growing storage demands of users.

It’s surprising that the cost of storage has not decreased as much as expected over the past decade. Other cloud storage providers, such as Apple iCloud and Microsoft OneDrive, have also held steady on their base storage plans. Nonetheless, it’s time for Google to adapt to the changing needs of its users.

Although an increase in storage capacity or a decrease in price would be ideal, there are other ways Google can provide a better value. They could introduce a comprehensive package like Apple One, bundling various services, including larger cloud storage, at a more cost-effective price. Additionally, offering improved family-sharing functionality and converting backed-up media to more efficient formats could also free up valuable space.

FAQ

Is 100GB of Google One storage enough for you?

– Yes, it is: 14%

– No, but I’m fine with buying more storage: 13%

– No, Google should offer more base storage: 73%

In conclusion, Google One’s 100GB storage plan is no longer sufficient in today’s digital landscape. Google needs to adapt to the increasing storage demands of users either offering more storage, decreasing prices, or providing additional value through bundled services and features.

Sources:

– Android Authority