The Resurgence of Mystery Shows on Streaming Platforms

Streaming platforms have recently seen a surge in the popularity of mystery shows, offering a middle ground between big-budget blockbusters and low-budget reality hits. This trend is evident in shows like “Poker Face,” “The Afterparty,” and “Only Murders in the Building,” which have captivated audiences with their combination of crime, humor, and lovable characters.

Peacock’s “Poker Face,” created Rian Johnson, follows the adventures of Charlie, played Natasha Lyonne, as she travels across the US and gets entangled in murder mysteries in small towns. Charlie’s unique ability to detect lies, along with her good-hearted nature, leads her to solve these crimes. The show’s standalone episodes make it easily accessible to viewers, with each mystery being self-contained.

Similarly, Apple TV Plus’ “The Afterparty,” starring Tiffany Haddish, takes place during a high school reunion afterparty where the host is murdered. Each episode focuses on a different character’s perspective, adopting different movie genres to tell their stories. The second season of the show takes the cast to a wedding where the groom has been killed, further showcasing the show’s ability to blend genres and offer an engaging mystery.

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as amateur sleuths who solve murders for their true-crime podcast. In its third season, the show involves the death of a leading actor on the opening night of a new Broadway show. The addition of guest characters, played Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, injects new life into the series, while the witty humor keeps audiences entertained.

These mystery shows provide a refreshing break from the usual streaming content, offering comedic and lighthearted takes on the crime genre. They demonstrate the versatility and growing popularity of mystery shows, catering to a wide range of viewers. With each show bringing a unique twist to the genre, audiences are eagerly awaiting the next season of their favorite mystery-solving adventures.

Sources:

– “The Afterparty” image: Hulu

– “Only Murders in the Building” image: Hulu

– “Poker Face” image: Peacock