The Viral Phenomenon of the “Sitting” Song on TikTok

A new viral sensation has taken TikTok storm in the form of the “Sitting” song, which has quickly become a late entry for the song of the summer. The song, created actor Brian Jordan Alvarez, celebrates the act of sitting and has spawned countless covers and remixes across various genres.

The core lyric of the song is a simple and catchy proclamation: “Sitting, sitting is the opposite of standing. Sitting is the opposite of running around. Sitting is a wonderful thing to do.”

Since its release on TikTok, the song has gained immense popularity, with Alvarez’s original video garnering over 1.7 million views. One user even woke up from surgery singing the song, demonstrating its deep resonance with people.

The song originates from Alvarez’s character TJ Mack, an aspiring singer with an unplaceable accent and an explosive laugh. “Sitting” is performed TJ Mack and showcases his unique persona.

What makes this viral trend truly magical is the abundance of covers and remixes that have emerged in recent weeks. Producer Josh Mac created an electronic version of “Sitting” which gained popularity on platforms like Spotify, where it has accumulated over 148,000 streams. The Josh Mac remix has even made its way onto radio stations in Australia and the U.S.

The popularity of “Sitting” has transcended different genres, with covers ranging from musical theater to country, metal to synth-pop. Singers Remi Wolf and Monica Martin have also covered the song. Moreover, “Sitting” has become a meme in and of itself.

Alvarez recognizes the organic and collaborative nature of the trend, with fans creating their own unique renditions of the song, adding to the ever-evolving multiverse of “Sitting.”

The virality of “Sitting” showcases a perfect synergy between Alvarez’s character and TikTok’s culture of remixing and recontextualizing content. The song’s popularity is a testament to the creativity and shared enthusiasm of the TikTok community. Alvarez expresses his gratitude to be part of this phenomenon and is delighted that people enjoy the song.

The “Sitting” song on TikTok is a testament to the power of viral trends and the ability of social media platforms to amplify and celebrate unique creative expressions.

Sources:

– “That One Sound” column Audra Schroeder on the Daily Dot website