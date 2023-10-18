Fans and Celebrities: When Social Media Posts Catch the Attention of Hollywood Stars

Celebrities in Hollywood are no strangers to being hounded paparazzi, resulting in a constant stream of headlines. These articles often cover various topics, such as their fashion choices or the vehicles they use to get around. However, sometimes the paparazzi are outdone fans who manage to capture the essence of their favorite stars succinctly on social media.

One such incident occurred with beloved Marvel actor Benedict Cumberbatch. A fan posted a random street picture of him on Reddit, highlighting his attributes and even sharing their own fantasies. Little did they know that this post would catch the attention of Cumberbatch himself.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Cumberbatch and Johnny Depp were promoting their film Black Mass. The conversation took an amusing turn when Norton introduced the Reddit fan post dedicated to Cumberbatch. Norton read the post out loud, playfully describing the actor’s physical characteristics. The post ended with a humorous twist, mentioning the fan’s failed attempt to catch a whiff of Cumberbatch and jokingly referring to it as “Cumbermusk.”

The audience, including Johnny Depp and Benedict Cumberbatch, burst into laughter. Cumberbatch even responded with a witty comment, saying, “It’s an adaptable surname,” further delighting everyone present.

This incident highlights the lengths fans are willing to go to capture the attention of their favorite celebrities. Benedict Cumberbatch has achieved great success in popular films like Doctor Strange, Avengers, and Sherlock. He has garnered a dedicated fan base who appreciates his talent and unique attributes.

In the age of social media, fans have a platform to express their admiration for celebrities in creative and amusing ways. It’s a reminder that celebrities are not only followed paparazzi but also have fans who are equally passionate and humorous.

