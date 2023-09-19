It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 a Hit on Netflix UK Despite Restrictions

Fans of the comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in the UK had to wait months for the release of its 16th season on Netflix. However, since its arrival on the streaming platform, the show has proven to be a success, except for those subscribers who are unable to watch it due to restrictions.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the longest-running scripted TV comedy in the US. The series follows “The Gang,” a group of ill-mannered friends and relatives who own an Irish pub in Philadelphia. Created Rob McElhenney and starring McElhenney, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Glenn Howerton, and Kaitlin Olson, the show is known for its ridiculous predicaments and situations.

The 16th season premiered in the US on June 5, and UK fans were eagerly awaiting its release date, which ultimately turned out to be September 15. Despite the delay, the show quickly gained popularity and currently ranks as the eighth most-watched show on Netflix UK. What’s remarkable is that it is the only non-Netflix Original on the list, and non-Originals rarely make it into the top 10.

However, not all Netflix UK subscribers have access to the show. Those on the £4.99-per-month ad-enabled plan were disappointed to find out that the series is locked behind a paywall and not available on this affordable tier. When the ad-enabled plan was introduced, Netflix stated that certain non-original shows would be unavailable due to licensing restrictions that didn’t allow for advertising. However, few shows were affected, and promotional material for It’s Always Sunny’s UK release failed to mention this restriction, leading to frustration among subscribers.

Despite the obstacle, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s popularity on Netflix UK demonstrates the ongoing appeal of this cult comedy, even 18 years after its initial debut. For now, fans have the options of either paying extra for a month to watch the show or hoping that it becomes available on the ad-enabled plan in the future.

