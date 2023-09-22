“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Returns for 16th Season with Freshly Offensive Humor

The longest-running live-action sitcom in US history, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” is back for its 16th season, promising the same crude and cruel humor that has kept fans entertained for almost two decades. In the new batch of eight episodes, the gang from Paddy’s Pub delves into “money talk” as they navigate economic concepts such as inflation and speculative markets.

The season kicks off with mogul-turned-slummer Frank giving a crash course in economics. This leads Dennis and Mac to invest in inflatable furniture to tackle inflation, while Charlie surprisingly shows expertise in speculative markets and SEC loopholes as he makes a savvy “cryptic currency” play with hilarious results. Throughout the season, the characters continue to embrace their idiocy, resulting in abject humiliations and uproarious moments.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stands out for its sharp wit and the commitment of its cast to their roles. Despite reaching a milestone age of 78, Danny DeVito is still willing to throw himself on the floor for a great punchline. Glenn Howerton’s portrayal of Dennis captures his hysterical manic energy, particularly in an episode reminiscent of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” that highlights the absurdities of modern life.

While not every episode reaches the same heights, with some gags feeling crass for the sake of shock value, the show’s self-awareness and the willingness of the characters to embrace their deplorable behavior helps insulate it from accusations of offensiveness. “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” remains true to its roots, aiming to make its audience laugh while also feeling a bit queasy, much like a shot of the characters’ self-made premium liquor, Nickelschläger.

Overall, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” continues to deliver its unique brand of humor, ensuring that fans will be entertained and amused its outrageous characters and storylines.

