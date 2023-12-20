Record-breaking Temperatures and Rainfall Expected This Weekend

Weather forecasters are predicting a weekend of significant weather patterns that could impact various parts of the country. As Friday begins on a mild note with mostly cloudy skies, there will be a break in the clouds to allow for some sunshine. However, this respite will be short-lived as clouds are expected to rebuild later in the day. Southerly winds will bring warmer air, resulting in daytime temperatures reaching the low 50s.

Gusty winds between 20-30 mph are expected around midday on Friday, adding to the dynamic weather conditions. As sunset approaches at 5:01 p.m., overnight lows will be warmer than usual, dropping only into the upper 40s.

Heading into Saturday, there will be a chance of a few stray showers in the morning, primarily staying northwest of the area. For most of the region, it is likely that the day will remain dry until midday when a weak line of scattered showers may pass through.

The main rain event is anticipated to arrive Saturday evening with the passage of a cold front. Although the majority of the rain is expected to brush the eastern side of the area, some precipitation is likely. Highs on Saturday could even reach the upper 50s, approaching record-breaking levels.

Sunday will bring a significant temperature drop of nearly 20 degrees, with highs around 40. Cloudy skies will persist, and there is a possibility of flurries or isolated snow showers in the evening.

Looking ahead to next week, seasonal temperatures are expected with highs around 40 degrees and lows dropping into the 20s. The week will feature a mix of sun and clouds, providing a typical winter weather pattern.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country will experience varying weather conditions, including a strong cold front traveling across the Plains on Friday and reaching the East Coast Sunday. Showers and storms are anticipated along this front, while the Rockies and Northern Plains may experience gusty winds and snow. Late Saturday, severe thunderstorms could develop in east Texas and the South.

