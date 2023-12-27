Netflix’s “Rebel Moon” Falls Short of Expectations

Netflix’s highly anticipated space epic “Rebel Moon” has failed to meet expectations in its first week of release. Titled “A Child of Fire,” the first part of the multi-part series only attracted a modest 54.1 million viewing hours in its first four days on the streaming platform. The film’s 23.9 million “views” fell short compared to the 41.7 million generated another Netflix movie, “Leave the World Behind,” earlier in December.

Last year, during the same week, popular titles like the Knives Out sequel “The Glass Onion,” the original series “Wednesday: Season 1,” and “Emily in Paris: Season 3” garnered massive pre-Christmas week numbers, with millions of streaming hours. However, this year, the overall engagement dropped 34% compared to the previous year’s numbers.

Despite a decline of 40% in its second week, the coming-of-age series “My Life With the Walter Boys” still managed to lead Netflix’s English-language TV shows with 57.9 million viewing hours. The Crown’s final season, Season 6, which recently released its last six episodes, secured the second spot in the domestic TV series category with 50 million streaming hours.

“Rebel Moon,” directed Zach Snyder, aimed to compete with Disney’s “Star Wars” franchise but fell short in generating the desired buzz and engagement. The lackluster performance of the first part raises concerns about the future success of the series and its ability to capture the audience’s attention.

With “Rebel Moon” failing to make a significant impact, Netflix may need to reevaluate its strategy and push for more captivating content to maintain its dominance in the streaming market.