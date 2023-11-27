Introducing Minno: The Faith-Centric Streaming Service for Kids

In a world dominated mainstream streaming platforms, a unique company is emerging to cater specifically to the spiritual growth of children. Minno, the faith-based streaming service, aims to be a trusted partner for parents in nurturing their children’s faith while providing entertaining, family-friendly content.

Unlike other streaming platforms, Minno prioritizes kids and faith, ensuring that every show and program aligns with Christian values and teachings. Erick Goss, CEO of Minno, emphasizes the company’s commitment to raising the next generation of believers. Inspired John 15:4, Minno’s name reflects the Greek word “meno,” meaning “abide.”

Launching in 2019, Minno has quickly filled a significant gap in the entertainment market. Goss acknowledges the need for a platform that not only entertains but also supports Christian parents in their desire to instill faith in their children. Minno goes above and beyond evaluating each show against a rigorous 53-point checklist and conducting doctrinal reviews.

Minno offers a diverse range of faith-centric content, including their award-winning Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids, which won a Christian Book Award in 2020. One of their most popular series, 5 Minute Family Devotionals, combines Bible stories with beloved Minno characters. The aim is to create catalysts for meaningful conversations between parents and children about Jesus and faith.

By leveraging media and technology, Minno provides a daily Jesus experience for kids. Its shows and programs become vehicles for crucial discussions that may otherwise be challenging for busy parents. Minno’s vision is upheld diligently curating content that excels in production quality, educational value, entertainment, and alignment with Christian principles.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sets Minno apart from other streaming services?

Minno’s unique mission is to prioritize children’s spiritual growth providing faith-centric and family-friendly content. Unlike mainstream platforms, Minno carefully evaluates each show to ensure it aligns with Christian values and teachings.

How does Minno choose which shows to include on its platform?

Minno follows a rigorous 53-point checklist and conducts doctrinal reviews to determine whether a show meets their high standards. Shows that do not pass this evaluation process are not included in Minno’s lineup.

What kind of content does Minno offer?

Minno offers a variety of faith-based content for kids, including shows like Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids and 5 Minute Family Devotionals. These programs combine Bible stories with beloved Minno characters to create engaging and educational experiences.

How does Minno support parents in their children’s spiritual journey?

Minno aims to be more than just a distraction for kids. It strives to be a trusted partner for Christian parents, providing content that sparks meaningful conversations about faith and Jesus. By leveraging media and technology, Minno helps parents guide their children’s spiritual growth.

Where can I find Minno’s content?

Minno’s streaming service is accessible through their dedicated app, similar to popular platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus. Visit their website for more information on how to subscribe and start enjoying their faith-centric shows and programs.

Sources:

– Minno Official Website