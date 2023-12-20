Pasco County Dry Cleaning Business Abruptly Closes, Leaving Customers in Limbo

Customers of a local dry cleaning business in Pasco County have been left in a state of frustration and confusion after the sudden closure of 1.99 Cleaners in Land O’ Lakes. With no notification or warning, customers arrived at the establishment only to find it closed. Some have reported that they dropped off clothes weeks ago and have yet to receive them back.

One customer, Leonard Trice Senior, shared his experience, stating, “I dropped off some clothes and then waited a couple more weeks and they were still having issues with my first set. But I dropped off my second set, hoping they would be ready. Now I don’t know where my clothes are.”

The closure has caught the attention of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, which has launched an investigation into the matter. Upon entering the premises, investigators were met with disarray and confusion. A former employee, who preferred to remain anonymous, commented on the situation, saying, “It’s a huge mess in there. Even I, who worked here for five years, don’t know where to start.”

The ex-employee shared that there were long-standing issues with the business, including missing items and delayed orders. Unfortunately, the owner of the establishment has been unreachable, and 1.99 Cleaners’ phone and website have been deactivated.

As customers anxiously wait to retrieve their belongings, the sheriff’s office has set up a website to gather contact information from affected individuals. This will aid in streamlining the process of returning the clothing once it is located and sorted through.

The sudden closure of 1.99 Cleaners has left customers feeling frustrated and disappointed. Having paid for a service that has now been taken away from them, many are left wondering when they will be able to retrieve their clothing. The investigation the sheriff’s office aims to provide answers and, hopefully, some resolution to the affected customers.