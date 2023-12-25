Olivia Dunne Faces Allegations of Shadow Banning on TikTok

Olivia Dunne, the former Team USA gymnast, and current LSU Tigers athlete, has recently found herself amidst allegations of shadow banning on TikTok. The social media platform, which played a significant role in Dunne’s rise to fame, has allegedly restricted her visibility and engagement on the app.

The rumors of shadow banning first emerged when Dunne commented on one of her videos, questioning why she was not getting the same level of attention as before. Shadow banning is a practice where a user is covertly blocked or restricted from a social media platform, usually resulting in their comments and posts being hidden from others. In Dunne’s case, it appears that her content is not reaching the same audience as it once did.

With over 7.8 million followers on TikTok, Dunne has undoubtedly built a substantial fan base on the platform. However, recent reports suggest that her visibility has significantly decreased, leading to questions about the reasons behind this alleged shadow ban.

While TikTok has not provided any official statement regarding the allegations, the numbers seem to support Dunne’s claim. Her engagement and interaction on the app appear to have declined, despite her substantial following. This has raised concerns among her fans and led to speculation about why TikTok would limit her reach.

As a rising social media personality, Dunne’s popularity extends far beyond the gymnastics world. Her TikTok and Instagram accounts have amassed millions of followers, allowing her to connect with fans globally. The alleged shadow banning puts a dampener on her social media journey and potentially hinders her ability to continue engaging with her audience.

As Dunne navigates through these allegations, her fans eagerly await a response from TikTok. Will the platform address the issue and rectify any potential restrictions? Only time will tell how this situation unfolds and whether Dunne’s online presence will regain its former glory.