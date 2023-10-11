“The Masked Singer” Season Six Winner Returns with Special Performance

The winner of season six of “The Masked Singer” will be making a special return to the show with a performance on October 11, 2023. The theme for the episode is “2000s Night,” and it will be airing on Fox at 8 p.m.

The surprise clue givers for the episode will be Lance Bass of ‘N Sync and Kate Flannery from “The Office.” The contestants competing on the show include Pickle, Gazelle, Cow, and S’More.

“The Masked Singer” is a show where panelists and the audience try to guess the identities of celebrities who are dressed in elaborate costumes. Each week, the singer with the fewest votes is eliminated. The host of the show is Nick Cannon, and the panelists include Ken Jeong, Jenny Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

In addition to the “2000s Night” theme, other themes for the season will include One Hit Wonders, Disco, I Wanna Rock, and Soundtrack of My Life. According to Fox, this season’s contestants have an impressive list of achievements, including a combined 40 medals, 33 Grammy nominations, 7 Hall of Fame awards, 3 Lifetime Achievement awards, and more than 50 tattoos.

Past episodes of the season have already revealed the identity of the Rubber Ducky as actor Anthony Anderson and the Diver as Tom Sandoval of “Vanderpump Rules.”

If you want to watch “The Masked Singer” live, you can stream it on Fox through platforms such as DirecTV Stream, where you can access more than 100 channels and enjoy a free trial. Another option is fuboTV, a streaming service that offers over 100 live and on-demand channels, also offering a free trial. SlingTV is another streaming service that provides access to a variety of channels and offers a discounted first month subscription.

