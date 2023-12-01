Itaú Bank Launches WhatsApp Service for FGTS Saque Aniversário Anticipation

Itaú Unibanco, one of Brazil’s largest banks, has introduced a new service allowing users to request the anticipation of their FGTS Saque Aniversário (birthday withdrawal) through its WhatsApp customer support channel. Whether or not they are account holders, individuals can now apply for up to seven installments of their annual withdrawal value at once, with a monthly interest rate starting from 1.59% and no admission fee.

It’s important to note that anyone aged between 18 and 70 with an active or inactive FGTS account, a balance exceeding R$ 400, and a regular CPF (taxpayer identification number) can access this service. To request the anticipation, individuals should access the FGTS mobile app or website, choose the Saque Aniversário (birthday withdrawal) option, and authorize the Itaú Consignado to access their information. They then need to have the Itaú Bank’s WhatsApp number, (11) 4004-4828, saved in their phone contacts, and type “simular ou contratar antecipação saque aniversário FGTS” (simulate or contract FGTS birthday withdrawal anticipation) or select “empréstimos” (loans), followed “antecipação FGTS” (FGTS anticipation), and finally “simular ou contratar” (simulate or contract) from the menu. The funds will be credited to their account within 24 hours.

By leveraging the convenience and popularity of WhatsApp, Itaú Bank has made it easier for individuals to access this financial service and receive their funds promptly. This innovative approach signifies the bank’s commitment to leveraging digital platforms to reach a wider audience and enhance customer experience.

