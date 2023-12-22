Italy Pursues Meta in Tax Case, Seeks €870 Million Fine

Italy’s finance police are escalating a tax case against Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp. The case revolves around Italy’s claim that Meta should pay sales taxes for providing users with access to online platforms in exchange for their personal data. Milan prosecutors have calculated that Meta owes €220 million in sales tax for 2021, and a wider ruling the European Union could see Meta facing additional tax bills across Europe.

The tax case, which could result in a €870 million fine for Meta, is now being referred to the European Commission’s VAT committee. The committee’s ruling, although non-binding, will determine whether Italy’s case against Meta will be dropped or pursued further at the national level. If the ruling is in Italy’s favor, it could set a precedent for other EU member states to pursue Meta for unpaid taxes.

This tax case follows Italy’s targeting of Airbnb earlier this year, where the platform was slapped with a €779 million bill for alleged withholding tax evasion. Airbnb later settled the case with Italian authorities for a reduced sum. The pursuit of U.S. tech companies like Meta and Airbnb for unpaid taxes reflects a broader European effort to ensure these companies contribute their fair share to the countries they operate in.

The outcome of this tax case is not only significant for Meta but also for the tech sector as a whole in Europe. If Meta is required to pay the massive tax sum, which amounts to about 2% of its global revenues, it could set a precedent for similar actions against other tech giants like Google and X.

Italy has also pursued Netflix for unpaid taxes, arguing that the platform should be subject to charges as it relies on digital infrastructure to stream content to its users in the country. Netflix ultimately agreed to pay €55.8 million in taxes. The pursuit of these tech companies highlights the increasing scrutiny and pressure faced U.S. tech giants operating in Europe to fulfill their tax obligations.