Italy vs. England: European Championship Qualifying Match Preview

Italy and England are set to face off in a crucial European Championship Qualifying match at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. This match holds significant importance for both teams as they aim to secure their spot in the tournament.

England, under the management of Gareth Southgate, is undefeated in their last seven games since the 2022 World Cup. A win against Italy would guarantee their qualification, but even a draw would suffice if Ukraine fails to defeat Malta. On the other hand, Italy finds themselves level with Ukraine, just three points behind England. They are eager to reclaim victory at Wembley, the same venue where they won the European Championship in 2021 on penalties.

However, Italy will be without midfielders Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, who were sent home after being questioned police regarding their alleged involvement in an illegal betting ring. Despite this setback, the Azzurri are determined to give their best performance and secure a win.

In another qualifying group, Hungary can secure their spot in the European Championship with a victory against Lithuania. Hungary has had an unbeaten campaign so far and is looking to qualify for their third consecutive European Championship. Serbia and Montenegro will also face each other in this group as they compete for the second qualifying spot.

The remaining group, Group H, has Slovenia, Denmark, Finland, and Kazakhstan all in contention for qualification. Denmark is the only team with the opportunity to secure their place on Tuesday if they defeat San Marino, and other results go in their favor.

In other news, France and Scotland, both already qualified for the tournament, will meet in a friendly match at Lille’s stadium. France had a dominant qualifying campaign, winning all six of their games, whereas Scotland secured their qualification for only the second time since 1996.

All eyes will be on the Italy vs. England clash at Wembley as both teams battle it out for a spot in the European Championship. Football fans can watch the game for free via a trial to FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

