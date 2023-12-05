Italian Prime Minister’s Phone Case Sends Positive Message for Mental Well-being

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has captivated online users with her phone case that carries messages aimed at promoting positive mental well-being. The case, given to her her 7-year-old daughter, features phrases such as ‘I’ve got my back,’ ‘my anxiety doesn’t define me,’ ‘I give myself permission to take a break,’ and ‘I am enough.’

The snapshots of Meloni’s phone case have garnered widespread attention, generating a positive response from people worldwide. This unusual display of affirmations reflects a powerful and empowering approach to mental health.

Meloni’s selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP28 in the UAE also drew significant attention and appreciation on social media. The photo gained a staggering 1.33 million likes on Instagram, making it one of the most liked posts of the day.

The hashtag #Melodi dominated the trends list for a considerable amount of time, with people flooding social media platforms with their reactions to the selfie. The photo became a symbol of unity and admiration for both Prime Ministers.

Meloni’s phone case has struck a chord with many individuals who are seeking ways to combat anxiety and boost their self-confidence. By openly displaying these affirmations, she is sending a message of support and encouragement to her constituents and others who may be struggling with mental health issues.

This unique and inspiring use of a phone case as a tool for promoting mental well-being demonstrates Meloni’s commitment to championing such causes. It serves as a reminder that even small acts can make a big impact in creating a more supportive and compassionate society.