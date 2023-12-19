Title: Car Theft Trend on TikTok Leads to Increase in Stolen Vehicles

Summary: A rising trend on TikTok called the “Kia Boyz Challenge” is leading to an increase in stolen vehicles, as thieves take advantage of a design flaw in certain Hyundai and Kia models. The challenge involves breaking into cars and stealing them using techniques demonstrated in videos on the social media platform. Recent victim Christin Sims discovered her son’s car had been stolen after seeing the theft captured on her Ring doorbell camera. Sims believes that the thieves learned how to steal the car watching TikTok videos. The stolen vehicle, along with another stolen Hyundai, was found nearby, suggesting that these thefts could be the work of high school kids looking for a thrill. The lack of engine immobilizers or theft deterrent systems in some car models makes them susceptible to this type of theft. Authorities are urging anyone who comes across a stolen vehicle to contact their local police department and help bring an end to this alarming trend.