TikTok Trend Leads to Increase in Car Thefts Across Kentucky

A dangerous trend on TikTok has led to an alarming increase in car thefts across Kentucky. The trend, known as the “Kia Boyz Challenge,” takes advantage of a design flaw in certain Hyundai and Kia models, making them easier to steal. Videos demonstrating how to carry out the thefts can be found on TikTok, with hundreds of users participating in the challenge.

Christin Sims, a recent victim of this trend, had her son’s car stolen right in front of her home. The theft was captured on her Ring doorbell camera, revealing a car slowly driving past before her son’s vehicle was taken. Sims, who was unaware of the TikTok trend, expressed her fear for her own safety if the thieves had realized she had witnessed the theft.

Lexington police have confirmed that Sims’ son’s car was not the only one stolen that day. Another Hyundai, which had also been stolen, was abandoned in front of Sims’ neighbor’s house. Police suspect that the thieves responsible for these incidents are high school students participating in the TikTok challenge for fun. They specifically target vehicles that are easy to steal due to the lack of an engine immobilizer or theft deterrent system in certain Hyundai models.

Authorities are urging the public to be vigilant and report any sightings of the stolen vehicles. Sims’ son’s car is a red 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Kentucky Iraq veteran plates. The Lexington Police Department is actively investigating the thefts and asks anyone with information to come forward.

This concerning trend serves as a reminder of the potential risks and dangers associated with viral challenges on social media platforms. While these challenges may seem harmless or entertaining, they can have real-life consequences and negatively impact individuals and communities. It is crucial for both parents and educators to educate young people about the potential dangers and consequences of participating in viral trends that encourage illegal activities.