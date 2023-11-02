Priscilla Presley Reflects on the Last Days of Lisa Marie’s Life

Priscilla Presley, the mother of the late Lisa Marie Presley, recently shared her emotional memories of the final days leading up to her daughter’s unexpected passing. Priscilla opened up about the heartbreaking loss in a heartfelt interview with Piers Morgan on “TalkTV.”

During the interview, Priscilla revealed that she had already faced the tragic deaths of her grandson in 2020 and her mother in 2021 before losing her beloved daughter earlier this year. She tearfully recalled the last moments she spent with Lisa Marie before her sudden demise at the age of 54.

Priscilla expressed her concern for Lisa Marie’s well-being during the 2023 Golden Globes, which they attended together in support of the biopic “Elvis.” She noticed that Lisa Marie appeared unwell and frail that night, raising worried thoughts in her mind.

The evening started off joyfully as they watched the show and celebrated the recognition that the film, director Baz Luhrmann, and lead actor Austin Butler received. However, as the night progressed, Lisa Marie’s discomfort grew. They shared a laugh after both tripping on a staircase at the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel. But when Lisa Marie mentioned her stomach pain, they decided to call their cars and part ways.

Little did Priscilla know that it would be their final goodbye, as Lisa Marie tragically suffered a fatal cardiac arrest a few days later. An autopsy later revealed that a bowel obstruction caused the cardiac arrest.

In addition to grieving the loss of Lisa Marie, Priscilla also shared the devastating impact of the loss of her grandson, Benjamin Keough, who died suicide at the age of 27. She disclosed that Lisa Marie had been suicidal herself after losing Benjamin, as he had been the love of her life.

While there had been some tensions within the family over the management of Lisa Marie’s estate, Priscilla expressed her love for her daughter and her close bond with Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s daughter. Their relationship has since been reconciled, with Riley settling with Priscilla and appointing her as a special advisor for Graceland.

Priscilla praised Riley’s strength and expressed her confidence in her ability to handle the responsibility. She emphasized her desire to support Riley in her role and help with the management of Graceland.

Priscilla’s heartfelt interview serves as a reminder of the indescribable pain of losing a loved one and the importance of cherishing every moment with those we hold dear.

