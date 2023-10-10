Keegan Bradley Reflects on Ryder Cup Disappointment

Keegan Bradley, the sixth-ranked golfer in the world, recently expressed his disappointment at not being selected for the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team. Despite earning his sixth PGA Tour title at the Travelers Championship in June, Bradley was not one of the six captains picks for the team. Speaking about the experience, Bradley said, “It was tough. It was tougher to watch this one because I was so close to making the team, but it’s motivation to try to make the team in the future.”

Bradley, who has a 4-3 record in Ryder Cup matches, believes that he could have made a difference for Team USA if given the opportunity. While he acknowledges the skill of the other players, he feels he is a good teammate and could have contributed to the team’s success.

Looking ahead, Bradley hopes that the U.S. Ryder Cup captain will develop a game plan and stick to it, similar to how a football coach prepares an offensive or defensive strategy. This consistency would provide a better chance for the team’s success.

Despite his disappointment, Bradley remains optimistic about his career and appreciates the opportunities he has had. He plans to continue working hard and striving for success in future tournaments.

Sources: Worcester Telegram & Gazette