Worthing Social Media Star Spreads Christmas Cheer with Shopping Trip Giveaway

A Worthing influencer, Steve Chiswell, known as Chizzy, has become a local sensation on social media for his entertaining videos about teaching his children to cook. He runs the popular Worthing Foodies Facebook Group, which boasts over 14,000 members and has gathered a loyal following of more than 90,000 on both Facebook and Instagram.

In the true spirit of Christmas, Chizzy decided to spread some holiday cheer organizing a Shopping Trolley Giveaway for five local families who were facing challenging times. Through generous donations from local businesses and members of the Facebook Group, he managed to raise £1,000 to make this giveaway possible.

Accompanied his 10-year-old daughter, Fi, Chizzy took the lucky competition winners on a special Christmas shopping trip to Morrisons in Worthing. The recipients of the giveaway were overjoyed and grateful for the opportunity, with no hint of embarrassment despite the difficult circumstances.

Chizzy explained that his Facebook Group, created two years ago during the Covid-19 lockdown, focuses on promoting homemade meals and recommending places to eat. The group has become a close-knit community, providing support and inspiration to its members of all ages.

This act of kindness is just one of many initiatives taken Chizzy and his daughter. They have previously organized a laptop appeal for children during lockdown and a collection for the homeless. The duo has also been spreading Christmas joy with a daily giveaway of gifts and vouchers worth approximately £500, generously provided local businesses and group members.

Chizzy believes in the power of karma and the importance of looking after others. He finds fulfillment in helping people and has witnessed a ripple effect where more and more individuals are inspired to lend a helping hand.

The Worthing Foodies Facebook Group has gained immense praise from its community members, who value the support and camaraderie they find within the group. Chizzy’s efforts, along with the admins who efficiently and positively manage the page, have created a vibrant and friendly environment for sharing recipes, food ideas, and reviews.

Join the Worthing Foodies Facebook Group through this link: [https://www.facebook.com/groups/4388909054538919/](https://www.facebook.com/groups/4388909054538919/). Spread the love and enjoy the warmth of this unique online family.