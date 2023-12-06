Lee Sung Jin Draws Inspiration from The Sopranos for Netflix’s Beef

The limited series Beef, created Lee Sung Jin, has been making waves since its release. Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the show has garnered praise for its writing, performances, and its bold experimentation with tone and genre. Both Yeun and Wong have received Primetime Emmy nominations for their outstanding performances, and the series itself is up for Outstanding Limited Series.

In a recent interview, Lee Sung Jin revealed that he drew from a wide range of references to convince Netflix executives to greenlight the experimental series. One of his key inspirations was the legendary show The Sopranos, known for its darkly comedic exploration of the human psyche. Sung Jin also mentioned other influential works such as The White Lotus and the films of experimental filmmakers.

Having a strong point of reference is crucial in an industry saturated with franchise films and adaptations. Sung Jin explained that presenting his formula for Beef, which consisted of elements from The Sopranos, The White Lotus, and other works, he was able to showcase the unique tone and vision of the series.

However, Sung Jin emphasized that while references played a role in the initial pitch, the creative decisions ultimately centered around the characters and their journeys. Once the production was in full swing, there was little time to dwell on references, as the focus was always on the development and depth of the characters.

The pilot episode, directed Japanese filmmaker Hikari, set the stage for the experimental tonal shifts that would define Beef. Sung Jin made sure to establish a connection between the audience and the characters, creating a strong foundation for the series to explore its genre-hopping storyline.

Beef, which premiered on Netflix in April, follows the story of Danny and Amy, played Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, who meet during a road rage incident. What begins as a chance encounter quickly escalates into a prolonged feud between the two protagonists, leading to unexpected twists and turns.

Lee Sung Jin found inspiration for this unique narrative from a real-life incident he experienced. A road rage encounter with a middle-aged man sparked the initial idea, and after discussing it with A24’s TV head Ravi Nandan, Sung Jin pitched the concept to Steven Yeun, who immediately expressed interest in bringing the story to life.

With its innovative storytelling and compelling performances, Beef has become a standout series on Netflix, captivating audiences with its originality and bold exploration of human emotions.