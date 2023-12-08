BBC News Anchor Apologizes for Live On-Air Joke

Summary:

BBC News anchor Maryam Moshiri found herself in hot water after a “silly joke” went awry during a live broadcast. The incident occurred when Moshiri playfully flipped the bird as part of a countdown gag, not realizing she was still on camera. After recognizing her mistake, she quickly composed herself and continued with the news segment. Moshiri took to social media to apologize, explaining that it was intended as a private joke with her team and was never meant to offend or upset anyone.

In a public apology shared on X, Moshiri expressed regret for the incident and clarified the context of her actions. She stated that she had been joking around with her team in the gallery, mimicking a countdown as the director counted her down from 10 to 0, using her fingers to represent the numbers. Unfortunately, her gesture was captured the camera and broadcasted to viewers.

Moshiri emphasized that her intention was never to direct an obscene gesture towards the audience or any individual. Rather, it was meant as a lighthearted joke exclusively for a small group of her colleagues. She acknowledged the mistake and offered sincere apologies to anyone who may have been offended or upset her actions.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced live broadcasters, where split-second decisions and unexpected situations can easily lead to unforeseen consequences. While Moshiri’s misjudgment has understandably caused a stir, her quick recovery and genuine apology demonstrate her commitment to professionalism and accountability.