Brand-new title: “Chicken Run: A Feathery Mission”

Summary: A long-awaited sequel to the beloved movie Chicken Run is set to premiere on Netflix on December 15th. Titled “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” the film takes a playful spin on the Bond-style heist genre, featuring a group of unlikely action heroes in the form of chickens. While the production process for the film has been slow due to the intricate stop-motion, clay animation techniques employed the renowned studio Aardman, the film’s director, Sam Fell, reassures fans that there is no shortage of clay and that Aardman has enough supply for the next five years.

In this much-anticipated sequel, Aardman has once again showcased their expertise in clay animation, crafting intricate clay puppets with multiple mouths for realistic dialogue and hand-painting over 150,000 feathers for added detail. The production even went through the process of creating over 800 chicken wings to bring the crowd scenes to life.

Contrary to alarming headlines, Aardman clarified that they have enough clay supply for their future projects. The recent closure of the English factory that provided the clay prompted speculation that Aardman was running out. However, the studio acquired the company’s remaining clay stock, ensuring enough material for their creative endeavors in the coming years.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” Aardman continues to push the boundaries of stop-motion animation, combining humor, satire, and thrilling storytelling. The film promises to entertain audiences of all ages with its irresistible charm and wit, making it a must-watch for both old and new fans alike.