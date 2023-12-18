TikTok Celebrates the Power of Community in New Campaign

In a world where communities are often divided, TikTok is celebrating the power of unity and inspiration in its latest campaign. The social app is known for its diverse range of communities, catering to various interests and hobbies. Lucky Generals, a creative agency, has partnered with TikTok to showcase the platform’s ability to connect individuals to their passions and help them discover new things.

The campaign’s debut spot tells the story of a man experiencing neck trouble. Frustrated and unsure of how to find relief, he turns to TikTok and discovers a wealth of stretches and exercises to alleviate his pain. This simple search leads him into a rabbit hole of fitness and exercise influencers, inspiring him to make positive changes in his life.

What sets this campaign apart is the emphasis on TikTok’s homegrown creators. The spot features individuals like Russ (@hardestgeezer) who is currently running the length of Africa for charity, and Nik (@madewithmudpottery), a potter whose unique range of dignity mugs for people with different accessibility needs has gone viral. By highlighting these creators, TikTok is demonstrating its commitment to nurturing talent within its community.

Harry Wilson, head of marketing at TikTok UK, Ireland & Nordics, emphasizes that TikTok is a place for inspiration and discovery. The “It Starts on TikTok” campaign aims to celebrate the extraordinary moments that occur when communities come together. Whether it’s finding a new hobby, searching for a recipe, or turning a passion into a career, TikTok hopes to inspire its users through this campaign.

The multi-channel campaign will be featured across various platforms including out-of-home (OOH) placements, TV, BVOD, social media, radio, podcasts, and within the app itself. It’s a testament to TikTok’s commitment to reaching and inspiring a wide audience.

TikTok understands that its strength lies in its diverse communities and the power of connection. By showcasing the stories of real people finding inspiration and support on the platform, TikTok invites users to join in and explore their passions. In a divisive world, TikTok celebrates the unity and inspiration that can be found when communities come together.