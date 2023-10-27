New Guidelines Issued on Labeling Paid Promotions for Irish Influencers

In an effort to ensure transparency and prevent consumer confusion, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) have issued new guidelines for Irish influencers on how to properly label paid promotions and the advertising of their own brand products and services on social media platforms.

The guidelines emphasize the importance of distinguishing commercial content on social media. Any influencer promoting products online, whether for monetary or non-monetary benefits, must adhere to these rules. This also includes gifts from brands or PR agencies. If a brand has influenced any aspect of an influencer’s post about a gifted product or service, the post must be labeled as “#ad.” However, if there was no brand involvement, the label “#gifted” is deemed acceptable.

Different hashtags have been used thus far influencers to indicate advertising, such as #IWorkWith and #OwnBrand. However, going forward, all commercial content should be labeled as “#Ad” to avoid any confusion. If posts are in the Irish language, the label “#Fógra” should be used.

Importantly, influencers do not require a formal agreement or contract with a brand to label posts as an ad. If they receive anything in return for the product or service being promoted, it must be clearly indicated as an ad. This also applies when working with a brand in which the influencer has personal ties, such as a friend or family member owning the company.

These guidelines arrive in response to research conducted the ASAI, revealing that trust in influencer posts on social media was low, with only one in 10 people relying on their content. In contrast, over half of Irish consumers (56%) trust brand advertisements more than social posts influencers.

Orla Twomey, Chief Executive of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland, stressed the importance of clarity for consumers, stating, “Consumers shouldn’t have to question if and when they are being advertised to—it should be instantly clear.” She added that the guidance provides straightforward instructions for influencers and the brands they collaborate with, ensuring that advertising content on social media channels is correctly and clearly labeled to avoid misleading consumers.

The CCPC’s research from last year also revealed that nearly 50% of influencer advertising was not appropriately labeled or tagged. Kevin O’Brien from the CCPC emphasized that influencers must abide consumer protection legislation, as failing to comply could lead to enforcement action, including prosecution.

